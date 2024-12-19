ABC brings together Sonia and Selena, the duo that made half of Spain dance to the rhythm of ‘I want to dance’ and that returns to the stage to perform at Benidorm Fest 2025
The singers open the doors of their rehearsal space to us to review their careers
Sonia and Selena are back. The singers who made ‘I want to dance’ an anthem for half of Spain, and still are, are uniting again as a duo to perform at Benidorm Fest 2025 and have received ABC in their studio in …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Sonia #Selena #sexualized #bellies #air
Leave a Reply