Today on the occasion of Daughters Day, all are sharing special posts for their daughters. Bollywood celebs are also writing special messages for their daughters on this special day. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan has also shared photos of both daughters by writing special messages for them. Both Alia and Shaheen are smiling in the photo that Sony has shared.

While sharing the photos, Sony wrote, I have 2 hearts and they beat both of them. Happy Daughters Day.

Talking about Alia’s professional life, she will now be seen in the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Shooting of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was to be completed by last summer. However, this was not possible due to lockdown and monsoon. According to the latest media reports, the shooting of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ can start in October.

Alia Bhatt may make her comeback in October on the sets of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and shoot the solo scene first. According to reports, the solo scenes would require very few crew members, so the makers would shoot the first solo scenes and then other scenes. It is being said that Alia is going to return to the film set in October, in such a situation the set is also being sanitized. As of now, there is no date fix for the shooting.

It is being told that the makers do not want to compromise on the scenes of the film, so all the big scenes of the film will be shot later. Apart from this film, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra.