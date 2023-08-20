Songwriter Katy Perry Leiert-Segura goes missing in the US

The 48-year-old singer, model and author of one of the Katy Perry songs Camila Leiert-Segura went missing in the United States. How clarifies Sky News, a woman who moved to California from Sweden, was last seen in the Beverly Hills area on June 29.

Relatives of the missing claim that there was no news from her after that. It is noted that the pet Leiert-Segura – a cat named Morris – also disappeared. Friends of the model and the singer fear that she could have been kidnapped.

It is known that Leiert-Segura became a co-author of one of Katty Perry’s hits – Walking On Air.

Earlier it was reported that in the Russian city a schoolgirl left home and disappeared.