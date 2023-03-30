During a hearing held today in the Chamber of Deputies, Meta explained his position on the issue of relations with SIAE and the loss of a large part of Italian music on his social networks, Instagram above all. Angelo Mazzetti, Head of Institutional Affairs of Meta, presented a report which clarifies the company’s position in various points. “The current and extraordinary situation represents significant damage for Meta, for users and for the entire Italian music ecosystem,” said Mazzetti. “It harms authors who are no longer able to monetize their content, it harms artists who can no longer benefit from Facebook and Instagram as tools for promotion and it harms our community of Italian users who can no longer use the SIAE repertoire In a nutshell, it’s a situation of general disadvantage, in which everyone loses out and that’s why we tried to avoid it with all our strength”.

“We have not decided to interrupt the negotiations unilaterally, as has been stated. The license expired on December 15, 2022, and we have already been in contact since last August to renew the agreement. The negotiations were interrupted due to the nature of the amount requested by SIAE, which was initially 4 times higher than the agreed amount until 2022 without any reason being given while the license fees were substantially the same We did everything possible to keep the negotiation alive, presented an offer significantly higher than the royalty agreed with SIAE until December 2022. We have progressively increased our offer trying to meet the requests of SIAE which, however, has refused to accept any offer lower than an increase of +310%. close deals that are unreasonable from an economic and market point of view”.

Rejecting the accusations of not wanting to respect the payment of copyright, Mazzetti asserts: “Respecting copyright is our priority, we have agreements with all the main rights holders in Italy and abroad (just yesterday’s l ‘announcement RTI). All these agreements were renewed after the entry into force of the Copyright Directive. If we removed the SIAE catalog it is precisely out of respect for intellectual property. The absence of music is due to SIAE’s refusal to accept an extension of the previous agreement to continue the negotiations. We could not tolerate the use of the SIAE repertoire without an existing license, therefore without the consent and remuneration of the authors. We disabled the music of the SIAE repertoire precisely to protect the rights of the artists throughout Italy”. The declared intent is to find an agreement as soon as possible. “We welcome the table announced by the Ministry of Culture for next week in which we will participate in an open and collaborative spirit”.