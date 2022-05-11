The turn-based strategy Songs of Conquest is available in early access up Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store. It seems that a few hours after launch it has achieved good success, as it is first on Steam and GOG (EGS will update the top 10 later). It should also be noted that the first reviews received are all positive, a sign that players are enjoying it very much.

Evidently there was a certain hunger for games in the style of Heroes of Might & Magic and King’s Bounty that the title of Lavapotion, published by Coffee Stain Publishing, went to satiate, where for example King’s Bounty 2 has failed by changing the formula of the original.

As we are talking about it, we also see the launch trailer for the early access version of Songs of Conquest:

If you want more information about the game, read our Songs of Conquest trial, in which we wrote:

Songs of Conquest is a light and interesting strategy game, which in the Early Access version lacks a bit of excessive ease, especially in the first campaign. Things get better with the second, but it takes a bit more challenging content to keep players interested. For the rest, the game seems very nice, both from the point of view of the mechanics and from the technical one, despite the fact that the production is very rich. Waiting for the final version, we recommend it in particular if you feel orphaned by titles like Heroes of Might & Magic and the like.