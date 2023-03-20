On Saturday, March 18, the premiere of the second season of the most popular show will take place on the NTV channel “Land of Talents”. A year ago, it literally broke into the air and brought many surprises and discoveries to the audience. What will please the new releases of the project “Country of Talents” – in the material “Lenta.ru”.

Of course, it is very important to turn to your roots, to look for the sources of strength and confidence in the future. Therefore, it is not surprising that the success of the first season of the show “Land of Talents” in 2022 exceeded all expectations. The project became a mirror in which the Russians saw themselves and were surprised at how diverse our culture is, how many peoples live on the territory of Russia, and how closely our traditions are intertwined. We also saw how many talented people there are in our country!

It is extremely difficult to stay on the sidelines and not feel the energy of the project participants. “From last season, I took out a very important experience for me that with my style of leading and my constant involvement in dancing, stunts and everything that happens on stage, it would be better for me to go out in sportswear, as tuxedos and suits, and especially trousers, do not always withstand our amazing, unique and creative improvisations and simply burst at the seams, ”Alexey Vorobyov, host of the first and second seasons of the show, shared with Lenta.ru.

But seriously… “This is a really important project, because today we live in the space of a rapidly changing modern culture, when even the most talented works appear, but quickly disappear. The musical fashion is changing, and our musical tastes follow it. But there is something that remains unchanged, because it is sewn into the DNA of each of us, regardless of which generation we belong to. And this is our culture – songs, folk music and dances that have become part of our genetic code, ”said the presenter.

How the competition is organized

Second season of the show “Land of Talents” consists of eight qualifying rounds and a final. 80 participants from all over the country will compete for the title of winner. These are individual contestants – vocalists, musicians and dancers – and creative teams involved in folk art. There are no age restrictions.

The team of star judges of the project in the new season included People’s Artist of Russia, artistic director-director of the Russian Song Theater Nadezhda Babkina, host of the Let’s Go, Let’s Go! on NTV Federico Arnaldi, Honored Artist of Russia Yegor Druzhinin and Russian pop singer Yaroslav Sumishevsky.

In each edition, the jury members will choose their candidate to win. If all of them unanimously vote for one participant, he will automatically become the winner of the edition and advance to the final. If the opinions of the jury members are divided and, following the results of the qualifying round, there are several contenders for victory, the audience in the studio hall will choose the favorite by voting.

Filming for the second season of the project started in mid-February. First teasers have already appeared on the competition page: judging by the videos and individual comments of the jury members, it will be really “hot”

What to expect from the “Land of Talents” in 2023?

The organizers promise even more surprises in the new season of the project: “Talents will dance, sing, demonstrate throat singing and even bewitch the jury members and spectators with the help of a shaman tambourine.”

The main thing, of course, is the opportunity to see the unique traditions preserved in the most remote regions of our country. “I expect even more interesting participants from the new season than in the previous one. I would like to see people who are able to demonstrate the beauty of the traditions of their region to the whole country, to acquaint the audience with their customs and rituals, their sacraments. In general, each participant is already a winner in my eyes, because we know so little about these people and think: well, what is there interesting in these regions? And the people living in the localities come to Moscow and vividly demonstrate the opposite: we are few, but we are! Therefore, I have very high hopes for the new season of the show “Country of Talents”. Largely thanks to this show, the people finally realized that the genetic baggage collected over many centuries exists in the modern world and is, among other things, the basis of the state,” said Nadezhda Babkina, People’s Artist of Russia.

Probably, every viewer who watched at least ten minutes of this show caught himself thinking that he himself could be among the participants. After all, there are circles and studios of folk art almost everywhere, it is available to everyone.

“As a person who at the age of 15 already worked in the Tula Regional Philharmonic and sang in the Russian folk ensemble “Uslada”, I perfectly understand how important it is for children and adolescents, like me then, to see their peers on the big television stage, whom – something a little older, someone – even younger, who sincerely love folk art and devote their lives to it. To see what incredible virtuosos and professionals they are, and how cool it is – to be able to! The victories of their peers will be an indicator for them that they can achieve success not only by opening their mouths to someone else’s song on TikTok, but by working hard, trying to be the best in what you love and do, entering the stage and making people happy, ”says show host Alexei Vorobyov.

More than just a competition

The jury does not hide the fact that an important mission of the “Country of Talents” competition is to popularize folk art. “This is an interesting television project. The most valuable thing about it is that it is primarily an educational project, although it pretends to be a competition. In fact, the performance of any participant is a great gift to the audience, and choosing the best among these gifts is a pure formality. The main thing is that the participants themselves seem to understand this very well, so I didn’t see any tears of disappointment or annoyance that they didn’t make it to the final in the first issue. The performance level of the participants is high, the geography of the contestants is extensive, the interest of the jury is maximum. I can’t wait for the next issue, ”jury member, Honored Artist of Russia Yegor Druzhinin told Lente.ru.

And of course the show “Land of Talents” This is a bright and beautiful holiday for everyone. “It was the first time that I had the honor to represent the jury in such a large-scale project. Of course, I was a little worried, but as soon as the performances of the bands began, the excitement immediately passed, and I completely immersed myself in the atmosphere of folk talents. I am very grateful for the opportunity and I will look forward to the premiere on the air,” pop singer Yaroslav Sumishevsky shared his impression.

The show starts! Premiere – March 18 at 20.20 on NTV.

