Every few days, the news arrives that a rock or pop star has sold their songbook. Neil Young, for example, has just sold 50% of his 1,180 compositions to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund, a British company – listed on the London Stock Exchange – specialized in managing the rights to large music catalogs. To get their signature, they assure that 150 million dollars (about 124 million euros) have been disbursed.

Keep reading

Michael Jackson lived thanks to other people’s catalogs

The most celebrated acquisition of a publishing catalog was the purchase of ATV, which included the Beatles’ repertoire, by Michael Jackson. A masterstroke that frustrated other hopefuls to get hold of that treasure, such as Richard Branson or Paul McCartney. Later, Jackson partnered with his record company publisher at Sony / ATV Music Publishing, multiplying his investment. The Sony / ATV revenues allowed Michael Jackson to remain solvent in the 21st century. When he stopped touring, Michael didn’t cut back on his expenses; his legal complications forced him to disburse millions. He went into the red and had to mortgage his famous ranch, Neverland, and borrow from Sony. Already in paranoid mode, he became convinced that the company wanted to bankrupt him to keep his Sony / ATV half. He tried to avoid it with the show ‘This is it’, when death came.