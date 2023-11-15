Panini Comics brought to Italy Songgotthe manwha that inspired the hit TV series of the same name, by the same author as the visionary Hellbounda story that deals with extremely social issues, painting an astonishing portrait of a country crossed by multiple tensions. Songgot it’s a real, realistic comic, a comic about the trade union movement, committed to telling a harsh and real reality. Exactly as in Hellbounddespite having a more realistic cut than the aforementioned, Choi Gyu-seok proves that he has a lot to tell; difficult human relationships, betrayal and trust seem to be the themes of greatest interest. A story that captures, drags and captivates. Exactly, it’s compelling, because even a trade unionist can be a hero, even an ordinary man can accomplish wonderful things.



We are between the end of the 90s and the beginning of 2000, in South Korea the financial crisis is galloping and labor exploitation is skyrocketing. A young manager in large-scale retail trade with a name Lee Soin he witnesses unacceptable injustices in the world where he works. He thus decides to join forces with a trade union activist. He will begin a social battle that will put his career at risk and place him at the center of a tumultuous war against the powerful.

Original title: 송곳 (Songgot)

Italian title: Songgot. The awl

Japanese release: 2013 – 2017

Italian release: February 2, 2023

Number of volumes: 1 of 6 (in progress)

Publishing house: Panini Comics

Type: Drama, Social

Drawings: Gyu-seok Choi

History: Gyu-seok Choi

Format: 15.2 x 22, paperback

Number of pages: 248

Social justice and trade union struggle

Lee Soin he is a young manager of a distribution chain, he has in the past given up life in the army due to the coercive system that manages it. However, his escape will not put him in a better situation. This because South Korea is going through a very strong financial crisisit is obviously the workers who pay the price, the ruling class in fact has several interests in maintaining power through a coercive system that exploits them.

While social injustices gallop, a trade union activist named Goo Goshin moves in the shadows to defend rights in a country where these exist only on paper, not in actual reality. With great skill and insistence he will manage to make his way and become an uncomfortable character in the world of social struggle.

The story will take hold when Lee Soin, now tired of witnessing all these injustices, will join forces with Goo Goshin to defend the rights of his subordinates. Thus will begin an extremely delicate struggle, made up of power relations and knife-edge tensions. The whole affair will also be an opportunity for Lee Soin to grow and learn take uncomfortable positions and make space for the injustices of the working world.

Silence and indifference, the real enemies

The comic presents a particular accuracy in the social relations of power, in the toxic and dangerous dynamics inserted in everyday working life. In Songgot there is no enemy, everyone can become an enemy the moment they can gain on your head. And so injustices pass by quietly, they remain in silence, within a sphere of acceptance that infects the populationand workers and forces them not to react.

Songgot it’s a manwha that aims to stimulate reflectionwants to teach the importance of altruism. It is a story that shows the disadvantages of individualism and silence. I’m not talking about a ruthless and vulgar individualism, but about a much more dangerous one, the one dictated by fear, the subtle individualism that does not allow us to defend others for fear of losing our position. Individualism that divides and does not unitewhich does not allow the masses to rise up but rather to continue to float in a soup of injustice and abuse.

Lee Soin therefore becomes the spokesperson for a criticism of silence, corruption, a military system that aims to have obedient soldiers, not independent soldiers. A system that exactly reflects the world of work that keeps a tight leash around the necks of its operators, forces them to starve and sacrifice for the company, guaranteeing them nothing except terrible physical and psychological health.

Suddenly soap and water

The designs are extremely effective in their simplicity. The comic enjoys a segment of simple and stylized faces but at the same time well recognizable and characterized. In some places the drawing takes on the signs of a sketch, the backgrounds are always brushed in a coarse manner to give a very effective blurring effect.

The same attention can be found on facial expressions, simple but well diversifiedclose-ups work and help corroborate the emotional systemcreating a fast pace and good identification with the reader.

In the same way, the paneling is structured in a very simple way, there is almost no unraveling and paneling experiments, however there are moments in which the cartoons are given ample space. Entire pages containing one or two cartoons maximum, which they expand the emotional rhythm and give the narrative excellent slowdowns to convey emotional changes, the moments of maximum introspection and the most intense emotions. Exactly as in Hellbound the design therefore does not have great pretensions but it is extremely functional to the narrative. It’s not a drawing that shocks, but a drawing that speaks, she says.

The Planet Manwha edition

The volume Sandwiches It looks very good: a lightweight paperback, satin cover with very eye-catching red and black graphics. The size of the volume makes reading particularly easy without presenting a physically bulky product.

The sense of reading is Western-style, the regular layout and paneling keep the cage well distanced from the edges and alternate open splash pages creating a very strong sense of rhythm in moments of emotional intensity. The thick, glossy paper guarantees a very clear and defined rendering of the drawing. Finally, the price justifies the quality of the volume, which is solid, well printed and pleasant to the touch, but unfortunately it does not justify the length of the volume which has a very short reading time. However, the series is made up of 6 volumes in total, so if you are interested in a real and emotionally engaging story, you can take it home without a huge expense.

To whom we recommend Songgot. The awl?

We recommend this series to those who care about social struggles, activism and human rights. To those who get excited about fair but at the same time dangerous fights. To those who would like to live in a fairer world, free of exploitation. To those who believe that fighting is a value and not the prerogative of pain in the ass.

Thrilling

Stimulates reflection Very specific topics