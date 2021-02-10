The national film Canción sin nombre, directed by Melina León, was not considered among the candidates for the category of best foreign feature film for the Oscars 2021, where it competed with other films from 92 countries.

This production starring Pamela mendoza and Tommy Párraga is set in the 80s and tells the story of Georgina Condori. Her newborn daughter is kidnapped in a fake clinic and in the midst of desperation she goes to Pedro Campos, a young journalist from Lima who is investigating the disappearance.

Melina León’s first film received good reviews from critics and obtained more than 40 international awards. In November 2020, she was announced as the Peruvian candidate for the most prestigious awards in the industry.

The list published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this Tuesday, February 9, included 15 feature films. Three Latin American countries, Chile, Mexico and Guatemala, have pre-selected films.

This is the complete list of films that seek to be part of the official list of candidates to win the statuette:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Quo Vadis, Aida?

Chile: The mole agent

Czech Republic: Charlatan

Denmark: Another round

France: Two of us

Guatemala: La llorona

Hong Kong: Better days

Iran: Sun children

Ivory Coast: Night of the Kings

Mexico: I’m not here anymore

Norway: Hope

Romania: Collective

Russia: Dear comrades!

Taiwan: A sun

Tunisia: The man who sold his skin

The names of the productions that will be on the final list of nominees will be announced on March 15. The 93rd ceremony Oscar awards will take place on Sunday, April 25, from the Dolby Theater, in Hollywood.