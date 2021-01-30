“It was a dream to see people recognize themselves in the film,” says Melina León about the reception that Canción sin nombre has had in Peru, just ahead of the Oscar nominations. The Academy admitted the film to the extensive list of films competing as an international film. “It is already an achievement to be there. It is an achievement to have been the first Peruvian woman filmmaker at Cannes, to have one of the most awarded Peruvian films. If we crown it with a nomination that would be great. It is very complicated, but we are trying with great joy ”.

In the catalog of Netflix, appears next to others that possibly get several nominations, such as Fragments of a woman, which in a completely different setting speaks of motherhood and a tragedy. But also the performance of Pamela Mendoza Arpi and the path of ‘Georgina’ made the United States media, including The Wrap, look for the actress and the director these days.

“She is a wonderful actress and anthropologist. He comes from Villa María del Triunfo, his parents are Andean migrants and have lived through the most stark poverty. The enormous dedication that he puts in the film responds not only to his immense talent, but to his commitment to the people he is portraying. She is giving voice to all those Andean women who want to say: Here we are, this is what happens to us, this is the racism, the marginalization that we face every day, ”says León.

In Song Without a Name, based on the real case about missing babies in the late 1980s and illegal adoptions ; a senator suggests dropping the case and seeing it from “another point of view”, since in Peru they would not have “a future next to their mothers.” For the filmmaker, it is pertinent –in the middle of a crisis– to talk about that “colonial” Lima vision.

“It is impossible to make our present more humane if we continue in that ideological framework where the majority of Peruvians have no value, where our culture, our rights are not worth. They recently told me that it was moving to see the music of ‘them’ and I said to them: ‘you will say, of us’. They have educated us that the Andean people are ‘them’, as if my grandmother and my mother were ‘them’ and I was someone else because I know how to speak English and I make movies. Song … is a test of our capacity for creation and transformation, because it is a dark and sad story, but at the same time, look at the joy it is giving us! ”.

Nominations

After its premiere in Europe and the United States, Unnamed song was confirmed as a Peruvian representative. The campaign began in November and each country has to use an ‘advertising machine’ to get members of the Academy to see the film. This year there could be a more even competition, as streaming would help voters access them. “It favors that there is no longer the great marketing investment in events, which are screenings of the film that end in a big party. They are ways of getting people out of their house to see your movie. The smallest ones, without much budget, have never been able to compete “.

In the case of Peru, they have the support of PromPeru, but the campaign was delayed. “It should have started in November and it started now, in January. On December 31 they finished their paperwork to give approval, so it is a month and a half of the campaign that we do not exist in the United States ”.

However, the success of the film has continued to be supported by positive reviews. “If we don’t have hundreds, we have dozens of criticisms from the United States. But the campaign has not started on time and that is because we still need to handle the machinery, that is on the field between the Ministry of Culture and PromPerú. We hope that with the new Peruvian film law this will improve a lot. Likewise, we continue with all the strength we can and with the support of PromPerú, we are putting up notices and encouraging the members of the Academy ”.