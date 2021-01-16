The premieres on Netflix do not stop and the national cinema is not far behind, thanks to the premiere of Unnamed song. This Peruvian film, directed by Melina Leon, takes us back to the murky 1980s, the lost decade in which terrorism and hyperinflation reigned.

Unnamed song

The film introduces us to Georgina Condori (Pamela Mendoza), a young migrant musician from Ayacucho whose newborn daughter is stolen from a fake clinic. In her desperate search to find her baby, she contacts Pedro Campos (Tommy Párraga), a young journalist who agrees to investigate the case.

In this way, we know the crisis that the country was experiencing in those years, with the abandonment of Peruvian justice, racial discrimination and towards members of the LGBTI community. In sum, a universal story that everyone can understand: the tragedy that it is for a mother to lose a child and the devastating song of many victims that persists to this day.

“I dedicate this award to all Peruvian migrant mothers who left Peru in the eighties to go live in Spain. My fellow cinematographer dedicates his award to all the mothers and children who have suffered human rights abuse during the year of protests to change the Chilean constitution. Thank you all very much ”, were the words of the director when she triumphed at the 29th Madrid Film Festival.

Altarpiece

At 14 years old, Segundo Páucar is being trained by his father, a master altarpiece Ayacuchano, to continue the family legacy. One day, the protagonist accidentally observes his father in an act that makes his whole world fall apart.

In a traditional and conservative environment, Segundo will try to coexist in silence with everything that happens to him. Thus, the director sculpts a work full of sensitivity and immersive silences that defines the way forward for national productions that portray life in art.

Wiñaypacha (Amazon)

In this line of risky proposals is Wiñaypacha, a film that plays an important role in the revaluation of identity. The story centers on an elderly couple who, due to the migration of their only son, are left abandoned. Still, they don’t lose hope that he will return, one day.

“I think it is an important film because it addresses issues such as cultural identity and family disintegration, problems of the current society in which we live. In addition, for us it was a means to expose these languages ​​that by many have been relegated, Aymara, in this case ”, he told La República.

The Pink House (Amazon)

The film introduces us to a Peruvian family living in the midst of the social violence of the 1980s in the troubled city of Ayacucho. In this context, the mother is murdered and the father, accused as a terrorist, disappeared and taken to a place of torture (La casa rosada).

His children, boys of 10 and 9 years old, do not lose faith and begin an incessant search that forces them to go through a series of difficult situations. Weeks later, when they fled from the violence to the city of Lima, the father is arrested again by the military forces.

Magallanes (Movistar Play)

The life of a taxi driver takes an unexpected turn the day a woman gets into her vehicle. In fact, he met her 25 years ago, in the violent years when he was a soldier in the Peruvian Army and fought against the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso.

