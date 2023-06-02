The Cameroon coach: “We often talk on the phone, there’s no problem between us.” The Interista on Instagram: “Things fall apart easily when they’re held together by lies”
Q&A between Cameroon coach Rigobert Song and Inter goalkeeper and former Indomitable Lions Andre Onana, excluded from the national team during the last World Cup due to friction with the coach?
On Thursday afternoon, during the press conference held in Yaoundé during which he unveiled the squad list for the friendly against Mexico which will be played in San Diego on 8 June, Song returned to the dispute with the Nerazzurri number one : “As I keep repeating, he’s the one who said he no longer wants to play with Cameroon. The doors are always open. What you don’t know is that we often talk on the phone, like an older brother with his younger brother. We don’t there are problems between us. And he knows very well what he has to do if he wants to return to the national team.”
the reply
No official statement from Onana, but an Instagram post that seems to be a direct response to what Song said: “Things fall apart easily when they’re held together by lies”. The reference to what Song said a few hours earlier seems clear. Andre in the three days of rest granted by Simone Inzaghi had gone to Yaoundé to prepare the second edition of the campaign of surgical operations for disadvantaged children led by his Foundation.
