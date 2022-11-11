Home page World

Kai Hartwig

With the Smurfs song, Vader Abraham became famous throughout Germany. Now the singer from the Netherlands has passed away at the age of 87.

Munich/Breda – The “Smurf Song” made him famous throughout Germany. Now Vadder Abraham, whose real name was Pierre Kartner, has died at the age of 87. The Dutch Newspaper De Telegraaf reported this, citing the singer’s management.

Vader Abraham dead: His hit “Het Kleine Café Aan de Haven” was covered more than 200 times

Kartner had completely withdrawn from the public eye for the past two years. The Dutchman achieved great success in West Germany in 1977 when he delighted the German audience with his “Smurf Song”.

A year earlier he had one of his biggest hits with “Het Kleine Café Aan de Haven”. The German version of the song (“Die Kleine Kneipe”) made Peter Alexander a hit. The song has been covered more than 200 times by other artists worldwide. Kartner not only sang, but also worked as a bassist, lyricist, composer and producer. The artist wrote the Dutch entry for the Eurovision Song Contest several times.

Singer Pierre Kartner became famous as Vadder Abraham – proximity to right-wing populists for decades

However, during his career, Kartner repeatedly sought proximity to right-wing populist politicians in the Netherlands. In the 1970s he recorded a song with Hendrik Koekoek, co-founder of the right-wing Boerenpartij. In 1975 he also published the carnival song “Wat doen we met the Arabs here” (German: What are we doing with the Arabs here), the text of which had xenophobic elements. After the release, the song was withdrawn from the market. In 2002 Kartner also released a song with the well-known right-wing populist Pim Fortuyn, who was later murdered.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased did not provide any information about the exact cause of Kartner’s death. According to consistent reports in the Dutch media, the singer died on Tuesday morning in his hometown of Breda. Kartner’s funeral was also carried out in a small circle on Friday (November 11). (kh)