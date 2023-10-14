Tequila Works and publisher Riot Forge have released a new trailer Of Song of Nunu: League of Legends Storya new game set in the universe of the famous MOBA that will delve into the story of two of its playable characters, namely Nunu and Willump.

The film showcases the great friendship between this enterprising boy and the thoughtful four-armed yeti who accompanies him, with the second part of the video showing how this relationship is also functional to the gameplay dynamics of this platform adventure.