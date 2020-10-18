The title song ‘Burj Khalifa’ of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Laxmi Bomb’ has been released on Sunday. Fans were waiting for the song for a long time and the song rocked as soon as it was released. Akshay Kumar wrote on his social media account, “We have just released the biggest dance track of the year, get ready for groove.”

Akshay and Kiara’s tremendous chemistry

The song ‘Burj Khalifa’ has been shot among the beautiful scenes of Dubai. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s look and chemistry in the song has made it more beautiful. In the song, Kiara is seen in the style of Haseena in the style of Akshay Sheikh.

Title song of ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ ‘Burj Khalifa’

Shashi and DJ Khushi gave voice

The song ‘Burj Khalifa’ has been composed by composer Shashi and DJ Khushi and has also given voice to the song. Lyrics Gagan Ahuja has written. Let us know that the day before, Akshay Kumar released the teaser of the song on social media.

The film will be released on November 9

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s film ‘Lakshmi Bomb’ is directed by Raghav Lawrence. The film is produced under the banners of Fox Star Studios and Cape of Good Films. The film will be released on 9 November.