Paris (AFP)

Samuel Eto'o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation, said that Rigobert Song has left his position as coach of the “Untamed Lions” national team.

Cameroon was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the last African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire by “runner-up” Nigeria.

Eto'o told France 24: “We did not achieve our goals, and I and our executive committee do not see that we can renew the contract with Song.”

Song, Eto'o's former teammate in the Cameroonian national team, was appointed coach of the Untamed Lions in February 2022.

Song led Cameroon to the World Cup finals in Qatar 2022, with a dramatic victory over Algeria 2-1 in the fourth minute of stoppage time of the second extra period in Blida in the second leg of the decisive round of the African qualifiers “0-1 first leg in Douala.”

But Cameroon, the five-time champion of the African continent, was eliminated from the group stage, despite its surprise victory over Brazil 1-0 in the final third round.

In the African Championship, Cameroon began its campaign with a 1-1 draw with Guinea, then lost to Senegal 1-3, before a difficult victory over Gambia 3-2, and then exiting from the last 16 at the hands of Nigeria, losing by two goals.

Eto'o added, “Song has brought a lot to this team. Now we have to think about the future.”

The former Liverpool defender won only six matches out of 23 at the helm of his country's national team.