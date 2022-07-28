Home page World

Stress, let it go: If you specifically listen to relaxing sounds when listening to music, you can reduce your stress level many times over. © IMAGO/Vasily Pindyurin

A British band, in collaboration with sound therapists, have created a tune that scientists have dubbed the “most relaxing song ever”. When listening, the stress level is demonstrably reduced by more than half.

Stuttgart – Music accompanies us both in monotonous everyday life and in particularly emotional moments. Their influence on moods and feelings is sometimes immense – which has also been scientifically proven. If you are looking for relaxation, you can practically treat yourself with the help of music. According to a British research team, there is a certain song that can measurably reduce stress by 65 percent.

For years, the team at “Mindlab International” has been testing ways to trim the human psyche for relaxation. The researchers examine external influences that put us in deep, inner peace. In a study on stress reduction, the scientists found that the song “Weightless” by Marconi Union, a group of ambient musicians from Manchester, has a particularly relaxing effect on the human psyche. The composition is eight minutes long and should reduce the stress of the listener by more than half. It also reduces inner restlessness, deep fears and great doubts.

Study: Significant reduction in blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate with “Weightless”

As part of the study, the researchers evaluated the brain activity of test subjects who completed puzzles or other stress-inducing tasks under time pressure. The highlight: different music was playing in the background the whole time. In addition to brain activity, other physiological parameters – such as pulse and respiratory rates and blood pressure – were measured.

As it turned out, no other song in the study lowered subjects’ stress levels more efficiently than “Weightless.” In addition, the subjects recorded a drop in blood pressure, heart rate and respiratory rate by 35 percent. Also successful: the piece “Electra” by Airstream, which came in second place behind “Weightless” with 54 percent of the stress level reduction.

Relaxing Music: These 10 songs are proven to reduce stress levels

“‘Weightless’ was so effective that many participants in the study became drowsy,” study leader David Lewis-Hodgson said inc.com. “I would advise against driving while listening to the song – it could be dangerous.” In fact, the song was created by the group Marconi Union with the intention of consciously composing harmonies and arrangements that stimulate the release of the stress hormone can reduce cortisol. The artist collective even worked with the British Academy of Sound Therapy for this.

In addition to “Weightless”, other relaxation-promoting songs were identified in the study:

1. “Weightless” by Marconi Union

2. “Electra” by Airstream

3. “Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix)” by DJ Shah

4. “Watermark” by Enya

5. Strawberry Swing by Coldplay

6. “Please Don’t Go” by Barcelona

7. “Pure Shores” by All Saints

8. “Someone Like You” by Adele

9. “Canzonetta Sull’aria” by Mozart

10. “We Can Fly” from Rue du Soleil (Cafe Del Mar)

The relaxing effect of music has already been proven in many studies. Also regarding Corona stress helped music people, according to a studyto get through the crisis better. As an additional means can also Mindfulness can help with stress.