Miley Cyrus (30) has a huge hit with her song Flowers . Whichever international chart you watch, chances are she’s been number 1 for weeks. And that while she has never sung the song live. An overview.

It can’t be missed anymore: Miley Cyrus will almost certainly be number 1 in the Dutch Top 40 for the sixth week in a row tomorrow. She also conquered that place in the list of most played songs on the radio and the overview of the most streamed songs of the country. Whether you watched on Spotify, Apple Music or iTunes, Flowers led the Dutch lists.

This is no different internationally: Flowers has been the most streamed song in the world on Spotify for 45 days in a row, where it reached 500 million streams in record time (37 days). Furthermore, Miley is now number 1 in America and England for six weeks in a row and she also took the lead in Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia and New Zealand, among others. The song was released on January 13 and is still number 1 in Apple Music in thirty countries.

Settlement with ex

The number of live performances to promote the track is zero. With 198 million followers on Instagram, you don't need much advertising, but at least Flowers it arranged itself. The song made it to every showbiz website because it turned out to be a settlement with Cyrus' ex Liam Hemsworth (33), the Australian hunger gamesactor whom she divorced three years ago.

It must have been no coincidence that the break-up song came out on Liam’s birthday, which is also Friday the thirteenth. Rumor has it that in the period around their divorce he wrote the song When I was your man (2013) by Bruno Mars dedicated to Miley. Mars wrote the song for his girlfriend Jessica Caban because he was afraid of losing her. The song contains a well-known passage in which Mars sings what, in hindsight, he wished he had done to keep the relationship going:

I should have bought you flowers

(I should have bought flowers for you) And held your hand

(have to hold your hand) Should have given you all my hours

(Have to spend all my hours with you) When I had the chance

(When I had the chance) Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance

(Take you to every party, because you wanted to dance so bad)

<br />



You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to hear that Miley is on Flowers responds to the same melody:

I can buy myself flowers (…)

(I can buy myself flowers) Talk to myself for hours (…)

(talking to myself for hours) I can take myself dancing

(I can dance myself) And I can hold my own hand

(And hold my own hand)

<br />



Cyrus ends the passage harshly, saying, “I can love myself better than you.” They are unmistakably addressed to Liam, as earlier in the song she mentions the house she owned with a loved one and that she ” saw burn’. Miley and Liam’s villa went up in flames in 2018.

Free to twerk

It doesn't stop at words. In the sexy video for the song (good for 262 million views), Miley seems to repeat the move with which she made the news in 2019. On the red carpet, Miley and Liam were asked what a typical dance of theirs looked like, on which Miley moved her buttocks against Liam's crotch while twerking. ,,Don't do it, honey," replied Liam, who seemed ashamed. "We're on the red carpet." In the new clip, there is no one to stop the reborn Miley.

Her song is also unstoppable for the time being. Now that she is slowly losing the top positions in charts here and there, a demo version of the song will reportedly be released tomorrow that sounds very different and will undoubtedly boost the hit.

Flowers is also popular as a cover with other artists. Here are the most notable edits:

