The presenters

That wasn’t easy. Fortunately, you didn’t notice too much of it, although Laura Pausini’s disappearing act on Saturday was remarkable. The singer fainted and suddenly disappeared from your TV screen for twenty minutes. It symbolized a messy week in which we saw rehearsals falter far too often, the sound cut out several times and we saw Mika rehearsing in a T-shirt, with a cap on his head backwards. That after an edition in Rotterdam in which the four presenters were impeccably dressed during each run, as if it were the live broadcast. In Turin the jokes were dead, which became painfully clear during the final when Måneskin singer Damiano David did cause a laugh with a reference to his alleged coke use in Ahoy.

