ReviewThe last half minute of Burning daylight, the track with which Mia Nicolai (26) and Dion Cooper (29) want to win the Eurovision Song Contest in May, sounds like a final. The energy that has been carefully built up in 2.5 minutes bursts out.
The Dutch entry for the event in Liverpool is without a doubt a skillfully crafted and contemporary song, in which the leading roles are neatly divided between the two young vocalists. Cooper takes care of the quiet first verse (with mainly piano accompaniment), Nicolai is at the front vocally when the music is supplemented with drums and synthesizers.
The power of the song: the screams after the verses, universal sounds. In this it does not differ from predecessors such as The depth from S10 and Arcade from Duncan Laurence, who Burning daylight with his fiancé Jordan Garfield and the singing duo composed together. On The depth (eleventh in Turin 2022). Burning daylight for it to be in English and thus more easily adopted by an international audience.
Not all songs for Liverpool are known yet, but the Dutch entry has more than enough quality for a place in the final and eventually even for the top 10. There are still two uncertainties: how will they perform it live and which act will be built around it.
Those factors largely determine the success on the Eurovision stage. Although Mia Nicolai and Dion Cooper are already standing strong with the active involvement of Duncan Laurence, winner in 2019.
