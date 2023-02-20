Andy Murray kills another Italian. After Matteo Berrettini’s painful elimination in the 5th set at the Australian Open, this time the two-time Olympic champion beat Lorenzo Sonego in three sets 4-6 6-1 7-6(4). Not guilty is the Turinese who wasted three match points in the tenth game of the third set before giving in to the Scottish ex number 1 in the world who won the Doha tournament in 2008 and 2009.

Very satisfied Murray, loaded into the box by the always present mother Judy, able once again to close a long and intense match in comeback. Now for the Scotsman the challenge against sascha Zverev, still in the running-in phase after the serious ankle injury suffered at Roland Garros last year: “An injury like his takes time – said Andy -, it will be another great match” . Regarding the battle with Sonego, who he hadn’t met yet in his long career, Murray commented: “It was very tough, it took me a while to get used to his game, he’s very aggressive. I managed to hang on to the match and turn it around.” in the tie-break. Overall I’m very happy with my fitness and how I prepared in the off season. Tomorrow I’ll be sore but still able to get back on the pitch and play for it.”