The Scotsman wins in comeback 4-6 6-1 7-6(4), the Turin player does not take advantage of the opportunity in the tenth game of the 3rd set
Andy Murray kills another Italian. After Matteo Berrettini’s painful elimination in the 5th set at the Australian Open, this time the two-time Olympic champion beat Lorenzo Sonego in three sets 4-6 6-1 7-6(4). Not guilty is the Turinese who wasted three match points in the tenth game of the third set before giving in to the Scottish ex number 1 in the world who won the Doha tournament in 2008 and 2009.
Very satisfied Murray, loaded into the box by the always present mother Judy, able once again to close a long and intense match in comeback. Now for the Scotsman the challenge against sascha Zverev, still in the running-in phase after the serious ankle injury suffered at Roland Garros last year: “An injury like his takes time – said Andy -, it will be another great match” . Regarding the battle with Sonego, who he hadn’t met yet in his long career, Murray commented: “It was very tough, it took me a while to get used to his game, he’s very aggressive. I managed to hang on to the match and turn it around.” in the tie-break. Overall I’m very happy with my fitness and how I prepared in the off season. Tomorrow I’ll be sore but still able to get back on the pitch and play for it.”
February 20, 2023 (change February 20, 2023 | 23:54)
