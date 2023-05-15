The tennis player from Turin faces the Greek for a place in the round of 16 and is looking for the first victory of his career against Stefanos

Two beautiful victories, those achieved by Lorenzo Sonego in this edition of the Internazionali d’Italia. The tennis player from Turin beat Chardy and Nishioka (seeded number 26) in straight sets and is now preparing to face one of the best players in the world: in the third round there is Stefanos Tsitsipas, seeded number 5 on the draw. Sonego will need half a feat to beat the Greek, but everything is possible in Rome.

The prediction — Tsitsipas also won in two sets in the only match played: 6-3 6-3 against Nuno Borges, a match spread over two days due to the rain interruption on Saturday. The Greek is one of the main favorites to go all the way in the tournament, it couldn't be otherwise. He also played on Sunday, but for only two games: the tiredness factor is not to be considered. However, Stefanos does not arrive very fast: in Madrid he went out in the quarterfinals against Struff, after the final lost in Barcelona against Alcaraz. He is the favorite against Sonego, but watch out for the push from Foro Italico: the Over 9.5 in the 1st set is given at 1.83 by Bet365, 1.78 for Better, 1.72 for Sisal.

Sonego-Tsitsipas shares — Tsitsipas is also a definite favorite for all the major betting sites. The victory of the Greek is given at 1.20 by Bet365, GoldBet and NetBet. While the odds for Sonego’s success are 4.60 for Better and GoldBet, 4.50 for Sisal. The precedents push Stefanos, who beat Lorenzo in both matches played by the two at ATP level: in 2021 in Miami (6-2 7-6) and in Cincinnati (5-7 6-3 6-4). The two players have therefore always faced each other at the 1000 level and in the round of 16: in Rome the challenge will take place one round earlier.

