Francis Sessa

Sonego, Musetti, Cecchinato. But also Fognini and Bolelli, who together will light up Pietrangeli in the last match of the day. In all three of the most important fields of the Foro Italico, even on the eighth day of the Internazionali d’Italia there will be Azzurri protagonists: it starts with Cecchinato against Hanfmann on the Grand Stand, at 11. At the same time, on the Central, Keys is scheduled -Kalinina, while the all-Chinese challenge between Qinwen Zheng and Xiyu Wang will open the day on Pietrangeli.

ITALIANS — Cecchinato chases the first eighth final at the Internazionali: whoever wins between Marco and Hanfmann will face one between Andrey Rublev and Davidovich Fokina, on the field on Pietrangeli after Zheng-Wang. Musetti will also play on the Grand Stand, in the fourth match of the day against Tiafoe: the dream is an Italian derby in the round of 16, with the winner of the match between Lorenzo and the American finding Sonego or Tsitsipas. Gipo Arpino's pupil will open the evening session on the Central after the good victory against Nishioka: the number 5 seed will be on the other side of the net.

FOGNINI BOLELLI — At the end of Sonego-Tsitsipas, the most important field program of the Foro Italico will be closed by the number 1 in the world, Iga Swiatek, who will play against Donna Vekic. In the daytime session, however, after Keys-Kalinina on the field Carlos Alcaraz (the opponent will be Fabian Marozsan, number 135 in the world) and Elena Rybakina, opponent of Marketa Vondrousova. On the Grand Stand, Bouzkova-Kudermetova and Zapata Miralles-Medvedev are scheduled between Cecchinato’s and Musetti’s match; the day will be closed by Badosa-Muchova after Lorenzo’s challenge. While at the end of Rublev, Katastkina-Ostapenko and Wolf-Zverev will be played on Pietrangeli before the doubles with Fognini and Bolelli as protagonists: the Italian couple will face the number 1 couple in the world, Skupski-Koolhof.