In the tough first round against the Scotsman, the blue serves for the set, then loses it in the tie-break and collapses. Already ahead Berrettini, Arnaldi and Musetti

Joseph DiGiovanni

Lorenzo Sonego’s resistance against Andy Murray in the first round of the ATP in Toronto lasts a set (with many regrets). The blue leaves the tournament and does not reach Berrettini, Arnaldi and Musetti, already qualified. Murray, a very uncomfortable first round for Lorenzo, is as always fantastic in not knowing how to give up even in moments of maximum difficulty and ends the match 7-6 (3) 6-0 in two hours and 8 minutes of play. The Scotsman is waiting to know the name of the winner of the match between Auger-Aliassime and Purcelli.

THE MATCH — Sonny starts very well and serves more than solidly, putting the Scottish champion in difficulty. In the tenth game, at 5-4, the match could turn in favor of the Turin player, who gets two balls for the set on his opponent’s serve. Here a volley goes just wide, Andy resists (which he knows how to do like no one else) and takes the lead in the game, bringing the match to the tie-break, which ends 7-3 for Murray. The first partial lasts an hour and 27 minutes and practically the race ends here. In the second set Sonego gets it all wrong and collects a partial of 27 points to 13 for the opponent, who strolls comfortably closing 6-0 in 41 minutes of play. See also Covid does not stop Charlotte: Gallo and the Hawks on the mat

THE OTHERS — In the afternoon US double, with round successes (both in straight sets) by Korda and Giron over Etcheverry and Ruusuvuori. For the first there could be a not impossible second round against Coric, for the second the very complicated challenge against Holger Rune is expected. In the most closely fought match of the day, the Frenchman Humbert comes back a set behind the Chilean Jarry: he will face Taylor Fritz in the second round. Sascha Zverev also passed, struggling a lot against the Dutchman Griekspoor. He finishes 6-4 7-6 (3) for the German, who will challenge Davidovich in the next round. Next, not too surprisingly, also Vukic, who eliminates Coric (one of the top seeds). Convincing victory of the American McDonald, who beats Karatsev in 2 sets, while De Minaur eliminates Cameron Norrie from the tournament.