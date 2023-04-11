Lorenzo saved four match points against Humbert in the first round and now faces the Russian, who is more vulnerable on clay

The match in the second round of the Monte Carlo tournament seen from Sonego’s point of view: Medvedev is one of the best players in the world, he comes from the victory in Miami against Sinner but he is not as comfortable on clay as he is on hard courts. The game seen from the Russian’s point of view: Lorenzo is a difficult tennis player, he can be an uncomfortable player to face in the first season on clay. Translated: if Medvedev is a tough opponent for Sonego, who says it isn’t the same apart from reverses?

The prediction — So Wednesday’s match in Montecarlo can be tricky for both. To push Sonego towards the hope of being able to fight there is also the victory arrived in the first round against Ugo Humbert, with even four match points saved (also thanks to the complicity of the opponent). Lorenzo exalts himself in difficulties and the match against Medvedev can spur him on even more. The Russian hasn’t played on clay since Roland Garros last year, when he lost to Marin Cilic in the round of 16 in three sets. He therefore keeps an eye on the possibility of attending a tight match: the Over 21.5 of games is given at 1.84 by Better and GoldBet, 1.83 by Bet365. See also Via al Lukaku-bis: Romelu lands at Linate, during the day the visits and the signature

Medvedev-Sonego shares — Medvedev is favorite for all major betting sites. The victory of the Russian is in fact given at 1.31 by GoldBet and Better, 1.30 by LeoVegas. While the share for Sonego’s enterprise is 3.75 for Bet365, 3.50 for GoldBet, 3.41 for NetBet. In the analysis of the match there is no reference champion on which to rely: the two only faced each other in Adelaide at the beginning of the season, with the tennis player from Turin however forced to retire in the second set after losing the first to tie break. The only full partial played between the two, therefore, was pulled. Which can give Lorenzo a further boost.

