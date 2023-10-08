The rain had stopped him at the best moment, but Lorenzo Sonego managed to close the match against Tiafoe in his favor 2-6 6-2 6-3, settling into the third round together with Sinner, who will return to the field shortly against the Argentine Baez, and Matteo Arnaldi. The match was suspended twice due to rain, the second time while the score was 2-6 6-2 2-1 in favor of the Turin player, with Tiafoe serving. Lorenzo will return to the field tomorrow to face the Chilean Nicolas Jarry, n. 22 in the world, already beaten in a comeback a few weeks ago in the Davis Cup in Bologna in the decisive match of the group stage.

MEDVEDEV OUT

—

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev’s run stops in the 3rd round. The Russian, fresh from the final in Beijing against Sinner and reigning champion of the tournament which had not been played since 2019 due to the pandemic, was stopped by Sebastian Korda, n. 26 in the world, 7-6 6-2 in an hour and a half. For Medvedev it is the second defeat against the American who had already beaten him at the beginning of the season, surprisingly, at the Australian Open. The exit from the scene opens the doors of the scoreboard in the lower part, that of Jannik Sinner where practically only Casper Ruud remains among the highest in the ranking.