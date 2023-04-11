In the first round of the Masters 1000, down by a set he cancels four match points before beating the Frenchman Humbert. Then he goes wild as a grenade fan

A game beyond any logic, and therefore exciting, vibrant, almost unreal. It’s not the first time this has happened with Lorenzo Sonego, but the Turinese could have outdone himself in the first round of the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo. The number 47 in the ranking managed to win 3-6 7-5 7-5 over the French Ugo Humbert, canceling four match points, responding twice to the opponent who needed for the match and — icing on the cake — at 6-5 in his favor in the third set he invented an unreal passer at 15-15 (straight off the court in recovery) which gave him the impetus to break the incredulous Humbert and take the match home.

sonego, party with the bull — And afterwards, Sonego’s grenade heart came out, with the Torino scarf in the sky to celebrate the incredible comeback. Let’s understand each other, in a victory like this there is also some opponent demerit, with Humbert, a qualifier, who wasn’t very cold in the decisive moments of the match, but Sonego was very good at understanding him and putting pressure on him. Lorenzo had the only previous confrontation in the first round of the Toronto Masters 1000 (hard) in 2021, and now he has taken his revenge. Sonego risked a lot in the tenth game of the last set, when Humbert went to serve at 5-4, but the blue managed to cancel 4 match points, putting his heart, grit but also head, brain and courage into it. See also MotoGP | Mea culpa from Quartararo: "What a stupid rookie mistake!"

the path of sonego — For the Italian there is now Danil Medvedev, admitted directly to the second round: the two have met only once, at the beginning of the year in the first of the two tournaments in Adelaide, with Sonego forced to retire while he was down 7-6 2- 1. The Russian isn’t exactly a lover of red clay, so who knows. In the afternoon, two more Azzurri, Nardi and Musetti, were on the field.

April 11 – 2.48 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Sonego #comeback #show #party #Toro #scarf #find #Medvedev