Cross blue in the first round of the German 250, on the grass. Matteo favorite for the bookies

The ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart starts with a bang for the Azzurri: in the first round, in fact, the draw for the draw pitted Lorenzo Sonetto and Matteo Berrettini, who will compete in the afternoon on the German turf (the match is the third scheduled and should not start before 3pm). Berrettini – who returns after the injury – challenged Sonego only once in his career: right in Stuttgart, in last year’s quarterfinals, winning in three sets (3-6, 6-3, 6-4). How does this year end? Here are the odds and forecast for Sonego-Berrettini.

Sonego-Berrettini, the odds — Matteo is the favorite again this time: his victory is worth 1.55 over Sisal, 1.60 over Snai, 1.62 over Netbet and DaznBet, 1.66 over Goldbet and Better. The winning Sonego is played instead at 2.09 on Goldbet and Better, 2.25 on Sisal, 2.26 on Sportbet, 2.30 on Snai and Novibet. Let’s take a look at the odds on the exact result: in line with the head-to-head, Berrettini’s 2-1 is 3.70 on Goldbet and Better, 3.75 on Sisal and 3.85 on Snai. The 2-0, also by the Roman tennis player, drops to 2.49 on Goldbet and Better, 2.50 on Sisal, 2.52 on Netbet and Sportbet. Sonego’s victory in straight sets is worth 3.75 on Goldbet and Better and 3.85 on Snai; the highest share belongs to 2-1 Sonego: 4.25 on Sisal, 4.75 on Snai, 4.73 on DaznBet. More balance in the Under and Over market. Setting the bar at 25 games, the Over 25.5 is worth 1.84 on Goldbet and Better (with the Under at 1.87), 1.85 on Snai (on a par with the Under). The difference on Sisal is more marked: 1.72 for Under, Over at 1.90. See also The horrifying sequel that the covid has left in the Giro d'Italia peloton

Are you going to the third? — As we have seen, Berrettini is the favorite to win on the main betting sites. But despite the odds, the return from a long injury and the previous one from last year, on the same surface, lead us to think of a non-obvious match, which could end in three sets. Sonego is back from elimination in the round of 16 at Roland Garros at the hands of Khachanov. The odds on the total set (3) are 2.10 on Sisal, 2.15 on Netbet and Sportbet, 2.20 on Goldbet and Better, 2.25 on Snai and Novibet.

June 12 – 11.50am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#SonegoBerrettini #odds #forecast #Italian #derby #Stuttgart