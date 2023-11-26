Being Lorenzo Sonego. Who has never experienced this in their life? The shoulder of the predestined, the boy in the shadow who is waiting for nothing more than to have the opportunity to show the world his dedication, the worker who does not tremble when it counts because he had to give himself more than the others to get there, at the top, alongside of the strongest. Team man in an individual sport, friend and idol for the little ones: if Sinner’s pure and genuine talent may appear unattainable, the tennis embodied by Sonego is that of the club boy who achieves his dreams. If Sinner is unique, Sonego is no different.