It wasn’t a good day for the Azzurri at the ATP 250 in Eastbourne. Eliminated with some regret Lorenzo Sonego: the 28-year-old from Turin had to say goodbye to the English tournament, with Wimbledon just around the corner, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by the Chinese Zhizhen Zhang (ATP number 54, his best ranking), a player who is having a very, very rapid and very promising rise. Sonny, number 40 in the world, missed three set points in response in the first set, also seeing two break points fade with his opponent on serve to close the match.