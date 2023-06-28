The Turinese gives in two sets with some regrets against the Chinese Zhang. The Palermitan out against McDonald’s
It wasn’t a good day for the Azzurri at the ATP 250 in Eastbourne. Eliminated with some regret Lorenzo Sonego: the 28-year-old from Turin had to say goodbye to the English tournament, with Wimbledon just around the corner, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by the Chinese Zhizhen Zhang (ATP number 54, his best ranking), a player who is having a very, very rapid and very promising rise. Sonny, number 40 in the world, missed three set points in response in the first set, also seeing two break points fade with his opponent on serve to close the match.
OUT CHECK
—
Sonego was a finalist in this tournament in 2021 (beaten by De Minaur) and probably expected more from Eastbourne, but this way he will be able to better prepare for Wimbledon after having played so much in recent weeks. No way for Marco Cecchinato either: the number 88 in the world was beaten by the American Mackenzie McDonald (score 6-3 6-3).
#Sonego #Cecchinato #double #elimination #Eastbourne
Leave a Reply