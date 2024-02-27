Lorenzo Sonego advances to the second round in the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai. The ATP number 48 won in three sets over the Indian Sumit Nagal, number 97 in the world ranking, with a score of 6-4, 5-7, 6-1 in over two hours of play. The Turin player will now face Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 1 seed and reigning champion.

Medvedev, number 4 in the world, overcame Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko, number 47 in the ATP ranking, with a score of 6-3, 7-5 in an hour and a half of play.