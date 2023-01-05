He invaded the opposite lane to avoid a deer that was trying to cross the former provincial road 38 in Cosio Valtellino, in the province of Sondrio, triggering a head-on accident: thus the man driving, a 62-year-old resident in the area, died.

The accident took place yesterday evening, Wednesday 4 February, around 10pm. A fatal crash that also involved the car of a 51-year-old woman, seriously injured but not life threatening, currently hospitalized.

The dynamics of the accident are being examined by the Polstrada di Sondrio, which has already intervened on the spot for the reliefs, but it seems clear that the impact was caused by the man’s attempt to avoid the animal, which was nevertheless hit and found died by the side of the road.

Rescue efforts for the victim, a security guard who had just taken service, proved useless. He was traveling in the direction of Colico, when the rescuers arrived for him there was already nothing more to do.

The carcass of the deer, to be clarified whether it was hit before or after the carambola, was recovered by provincial police officers. The two cars were seized and collected by the Lanfranchi rescue team of Cosio Valtellino.