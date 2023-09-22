Women’s Italy starts again, with the idea of ​​demonstrating that football is also a girl’s game as demonstrated by the successes and following obtained in other countries. Andrea Soncin takes the legacy, not easy, of Milena Bertolini, who led the Italians in the amazing adventure of the 2019 World Cup, only to then run aground in the European Championship and the subsequent World Cup. He doesn’t seem worried. “I choose without conditioning. I didn’t even want to know about certain things from the past.”