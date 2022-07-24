July 24, 2022 21:31
The Algerian oil and gas group “Sonatrach” announced the temporary suspension of the delivery of Algerian gas to Spain via the Medgas offshore pipeline due to an accident “on the Spanish side”.
Sonatrach said in a statement, “An accident occurred on the Spanish side at the end of Sunday afternoon on the Medgaz gas pipeline” linking Algeria with Spain, “causing a temporary interruption of gas supply to Spain.”
And she added, “The Spanish technical teams are working hard to carry out the necessary repairs and return gas supplies to Spain as soon as possible.”
In turn, Enagas, the operator of the Spanish gas network, confirmed in a statement that “the flow of gas to Spain from Algeria through Medgaz did not stop at any time today,” but that it “has diminished.”
The group clarified that “at noon, according to information received from Medgaz, a temporary interruption of two hours was recorded for pumping from the factory in Algeria,” which led to “a dwindling, rather than an interruption, in the quantities flowing to Spain,” noting that “the minimum flow was 704,000 Newton meters.” / the hour”.
The group said that the security system was not affected and “there is no technical reason for such a thing to happen,” noting that “the problem has been resolved and the flow is about to return to the normal situation.”
