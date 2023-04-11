Algeria (dpa)

The Algerian state-owned hydrocarbons company, Sonatrach, announced today, Tuesday, the achievement of six new oil and gas discoveries in the south of the country, based on its own efforts, during the first quarter of 2023. Sonatrach revealed, in a statement it posted on its Facebook page. », on the achievement of two discoveries in the Amqid Masoud basin, following the drilling of two wells, BRM1- and BMD1-, where a daily flow of five thousand and 699 barrels of oil and 170 thousand and 461 cubic meters of gas was recorded at the level of the first well.

And she indicated that in the second well, a daily flow of four thousand and 856 barrels of oil and 255 thousand and 912 cubic meters of gas was recorded, stressing that these results confirm the important oil and gas potential in the Toqart region, located east of the oil-rich Hassi Messaoud field. It also drew attention to the drilling of two wells in the Berkin Basin, which were the subject of discoveries of oil, gas and condensate. The first well called HAM1-bis produced a daily flow of 129,48 cubic meters of gas, 239 barrels of condensate from the first reservoir, 1,905 barrels of oil, and 137,484 barrels of oil. cubic meters of gas from the second reservoir.

According to the company, the second well, called SAISW1-, produced an estimated daily flow of 3,117 barrels of oil and 219,336 cubic meters of gas.

Sonatrach stated that condensate gas was discovered in the Ohant region of the Illizi Basin, during the drilling of the KARS3- well, where daily flow rates amounted to 336,930 cubic meters of gas and 1,504 barrels of condensate, in addition to the discovery of oil and gas in the Basin. Wadi Mia, located in the southeast of the Hassi Rmel field, during the drilling of the LGL2- well, which recorded a daily flow of 453 barrels of oil and 168,312 cubic meters of gas.