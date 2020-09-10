Actress Sonam Kapoor supported Riya Chakraborty on her Twitter handle. He has given his reaction even after the BMC vandalized the office of Kangana Ranaut. Actually, Actress Diya Mirza has made a tweet about Riya Chakraborty and Kangana Ranaut. Sonam Kapoor has reacted to this.

Sonam Kapoor’s tweet

Dia Mirza tweeted in the office of Kangana Ranaut taking a photo of BMC breaking. He wrote, ‘I condemn the vandalism in Kangana’s office. I also condemn what is happening with Riya. The point here is not to favor anyone. Here the issue is just injustice. Remember this can happen to you too. ‘ Sonam Kapoor, while replying on Dia Mirza’s tweet, wrote, “The whole world will be blinded by eye for eye.”

Kangana Ranaut went to office

Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, came out of the house for the first time on Thursday and went straight to the office. During this, she was obviously disappointed to see the office. Before this, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel went to his office.

Court adjourns hearing till 22 September

The case was heard in the Bombay High Court on Thursday in the case of Kangana Ranaut’s house being demolished by the BMC. In which both the parties demanded a time on which the court has adjourned the hearing of the case till 22 September.