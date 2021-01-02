Sonam has written that she is ready to enter 2021 with her love. This year is going to be full of love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and many more. Sonam wrote that she wants to make it the best time of her life. Will work hard and live life to the fullest.
Sonam is haunting her house
Sonam Kapoor is in London with her husband. She lived in Delhi for some time during the lockdown. She then moved to London in July. Sonam keeps missing her family and has written this thing many times in her Insta post. He also wrote that on the new year he is desperate to meet his family. However, when the new variant of Corona appears, it seems that Sonam will have to wait a bit.
