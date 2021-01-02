A glimpse of how Bollywood Sylabs welcomed the new year was seen on social media. Now Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s picture is in the news. Sonam and Anand are seen kissing in it. Sonam has also written a message for the new year with it.

Sonam told what is the plan for the new year

Sonam has written that she is ready to enter 2021 with her love. This year is going to be full of love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and many more. Sonam wrote that she wants to make it the best time of her life. Will work hard and live life to the fullest.



Sonam is haunting her house

Sonam Kapoor is in London with her husband. She lived in Delhi for some time during the lockdown. She then moved to London in July. Sonam keeps missing her family and has written this thing many times in her Insta post. He also wrote that on the new year he is desperate to meet his family. However, when the new variant of Corona appears, it seems that Sonam will have to wait a bit.