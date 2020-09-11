The war of words between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her co-workers in the film industry continues and this time Kangana has targeted actress Sonam Kapoor, as she is supporting actress Riya Chakraborty, accused in Sushant case, whom Kangana called ‘Small Time is called ‘Draghi’.

Kangana tweeted on her Twitter account on Thursday evening, “Mafia Bimbo has suddenly started demanding justice for Riya ji through the tragedy of my house. My fight is for the people. Compare my struggles with a small Do not do it with time dragi, which was growing on the pieces of a person who became a star on his own. Stop doing this. “

In fact, while reacting to the case of Kangana’s office being damaged by the BMC alleging illegal construction, Sonam wrote, “The whole world will be blinded by eye for eye.”

An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. https://t.co/Rywo3MvwUC – Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 10, 2020

Sonam gave her comment on a tweet by actress Dia Mirza, “Condemning the sabotage in Kangana’s office. Condemning harassment and abuse against Riya. I am not taking anyone’s side here, which is correct.” I am putting my point on it. Remember that this can happen to you as well. “