Not having timely periods, feeling tired all the time, feeling heavy in the body and feeling stressed are some of the common symptoms that are seen in women suffering from PCOS or PCOD. These days, Actress Sonam Kapoor is talking openly about PCOS and PCOD through social media. Because she herself has been going through this problem for a long time and sharing her experiences related to the disease and diet with her fans. Come, know what tips Sonam is adopting to get out of this disease soon…

Sonam is following such routine

-Sonam says that to cope with the problem of PCOS, we need to walk every day. Every day about 10 thousand steps are necessary.

– Exercise should be done every day. In exercise, Sonam also likes to do yoga because she makes the body healthy, strong and also keeps mental health right.

-Sonam says that women undergoing PCOS problem should not consume sugar. They say that they do not consume honey or natural sugar either. Rather, they meet their body’s sugar demand through fruits.

Sonam Kapoor is facing PCOS

Sonam expressed happiness about this

Sonam has named her first video as ‘Story Time with Sonam Chapter 1: PCOS’, while calling her second video as Chapter 2, she has given a clear indication that she will continue to talk about her illness with her fans. Will keep sharing experiences. Sonam has also written in her Instagram post that she is very happy with the love and response to her first video and is sharing her second video.

Second chapter of sonam

In her second video, Sonam has mentioned that what kind of diet she is following while treating PCOS problem. At the moment they have talked about breakfast. Sonam says that she consumes such things as coconut yogurt, berries and paleo granola for breakfast.



-Sonam says that wherever she is, she likes to eat local food according to the local culture and season. Because the food of every place is according to the climate of that place, which is the biggest secret of health. So keeping this in mind of Sonam, you can also be a part of your choice of local foods.

for your information

For information, let us tell you that PCOS is a hormonal disorder. One out of every 10 women in the world suffers from this disease. From this perspective, you can understand how widespread this problem is.



– Not completely clear due to this hormonal problem. But this problem makes small lumps in the ovary of women.

PCOS is a major cause of problems like increasing diabetes in women, excessive hair growth in other parts of the body other than the head, acne problem and pregnancy failure.

