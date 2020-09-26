Bollywood actress Sonam is very active on social media. Also she keeps her opinion on every important issues. Sonam recently shared a video in which she revealed that she has been battling a disease for seven years. He has also shared rescue tips from it.

Sonam Kapoor has posted a video on her Instagram account. This is the first episode of ‘Storytime with Sonam’ show and in this he has told his pain from the fans. He posted the video and wrote, ‘Hi Guys, I am going to tell something personal. I have been going through a disease like PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) for a long time. PCOS or PCOD is a common disease that many women suffer from. ‘

‘This is also a very serious situation, as all cases, symptoms and conflicts are different. I finally learned that diet, workouts and good routines help me. I want to share with you my suggestions for managing PCOS that PCOS occurs in different ways and I urge you to visit a doctor before you become your own doctor or take some measures on your own. ‘

Let me tell you that Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor. In this, he worked with Dulquer Salmaan. However, at the box office, this film could not show anything special.