The journalist talks about Lámud (Amazonas) —her birthplace—, the death pit, her anxiety disorder, her father, her divorce, her routine after “Customs”.

The promise of autonomy Mariela Sonaly Tuesta Altamirano (50 years old) was brought about by a soda. Her father, Zacarías, the partner in the visits to the wineries and educator outside the home and inside it, had noticed the dilemma of her daughter: “Should I ask for it or not?” “So that one day you don’t think that if you buy that soda you won’t have enough for your ticket, you should study,” she told him. She doesn’t remember the age at which she received her speech, but she does remember the aftermath of it: taking advantage of what she already possessed.

And she had, in Amazonas, in each of the houses where she had to settle because she was the daughter of a rural teacher, a private code to sympathize with the world: when the chickens slept as an indication that the day was ending, so did she; she ate arracacha instead of carrots and called the aguaymanto tomatillo; Since the newspaper arrived once a week, she dissected it until she managed, with a single copy, to feed two notebooks —one with news, the other with movie ads and authorship stories. And before assembling her own collection, she had tried an encyclopedia: “With ‘The Treasure of Youth’ I began to invent what I was reading. (…) She looked and, according to the photo, she was talking about what it was ”.

He had seen in those tomes some image of a dragon. He added Amazonian characteristics to the mythological being, filed it in his subconscious and set himself a new task to link it to writing: “I proposed to dream at night. (Laughter). (…) So that, nourished by the legends of the area, left amazing texts”.

Sonaly Tuesta in Pedro Ruiz, Bongará, Amazonas. Photo: Sonaly Tuesta archive

“Did you let your dad read to you?”

-Yeah. My dad always read to me. Always always. He was a person who helped me learn with motivation. So, based on what he was reading, he would say to me: “Hey, why don’t you write this down?” or “I’m going to bring you a book about this.” Same with my mom. I used to chase my mom to read to her what she had written, and she always liked it. She went the other way: “So smart, so pretty.” The two of them helped me a lot to create an identity, an individuality and a strength.

“And what happened to the notebooks?”

-Oh! In so much moving, the dragon notebook was lost. I kept the other one, the news one, for a while.

Nélida (mother), Nancy, Nelly, Glatzer and Sonaly together with Zacarías Tuesta. Photo: Sonaly Tuesta archive

The move-collision occurred when he was 14 years old: Lima, the capital of a country that until then Sonaly appreciated green and black, was the new whereabouts in a gray tone. She attended the fourth and fifth grade of secondary school and, in addition, studied Communications at the University of Lima with a scholarship —after two cycles financed by her father’s retirement.

—I know that poetry helped you connect with this new scenario. What topics did you address?

“What I wrote was related to my inheritances. He was very clear about the difficulties that were most noticeable in the capital, with the economic situation. I wrote what I missed about my land and what the figures of my dad and my mom had been. (…) Poetry served to affirm an identity because at one point it was difficult for me: although they asked me where I was from and I told them, I preferred that they not ask me.

But life sometimes gives compensation. This is what he did with the journalist and the program that occupied the TV Peru screen for 20 years, “Customs”. She was the face, the voice, and with a team of five and two trips a month, she shaped the heart of each narrative. In the collective memory rests the end of the space—and the pain it left behind—during the Merino government, in 2020. The headlines also rest: first in November 2021, “Sonaly Tuesta is the new Vice Minister of Cultural Heritage and Cultural Industries” ; then, in April 2022, “Sonaly Tuesta resigned from the Vice Ministry of Culture after criticizing Aníbal Torres’s phrase about Adolfo Hitler.”

“It seemed crazy to me to be inside the state apparatus and complain about it. So it seemed prudent, ethical and honest with me to be able to retire, ”she confesses now.

—Did it cost you to leave written journalism to jump to audiovisual journalism?

-Yeah. (…) I wanted to tell stories, and I thought that stories were only told through writing. Then, the stories of provincials in Lima caught my attention and I began to write articles for the newspaper where I worked (El Sol). Later, the possibility of a small UHF channel arose, channel 57, and the writing for a television program was transformed. At the beginning I was not going to be the host nor did I want to be the host, but later I realized that if I wanted that issue of recognition of people to work, it had to be in a mass medium: it was television.

The university Sonaly won the floral games of the 90s. The poet Sonaly published her first work in 1994, “El Secreto de los Sachapuyos”. The journalist and mother Sonaly wrote “The rescuer and the virgins” (1998), “Fiestas, calendars and customs” (2010), “She already sweetened the coke!” (2017) and “Customs” (2020). The surviving Sonaly met her reserved prognosis watershed because of the paramyxovirus in “A trip not to die” (2022).

—Did “A trip not to die” give you an emotional relapse or did you take it as a process of catharsis?

—I think that what the book has had is a closure of something. I needed the book to come out so that much of what I have felt and will always feel can go there. (…) But yes, in the process of, for example, editing it there were things with which I was ‘stuck’ and felt a lot of nostalgia, a lot of pain. When I left the clinic (2016) and began to have some notes of what I remembered, I knew that this was going to be something at some point, that it had to be something, not necessarily a book.

—When did you decide that it would be a book?

—When I had advanced, I gave it to Inés and she told me: “It’s brutal, you made me cry. You have to get the book out.” And there she was, she didn’t get to see the finished book, but she did read a good part of it.

Inés, to whom in 2021 she dedicated the column “Free even from myself”, was a cancer victim, she was her best friend. “It was always a woman who rescued me. Sometimes I was in something very complex, because I have an anxiety disorder, and it always came with the exact word. And the search for the exact word nullifies forgetfulness and sometimes throws Sonaly to mark him. “It’s hard, with the feeling of panic, not knowing who to call.”

However, in addition to Santiago —the youngest— his son Gabriel, 24, a film student in Argentina, the eldest of the marriage he formed with Martín Alvarado in 1996 and which ended in 2017, is also one of his tripods: “ Gabriel has traveled with me many years. He was a child who adapted to things. (…) There is a part of the book where I say ‘He carried all the backpacks that nobody wanted to carry’and eventually became my partner.”

The journalist and Gabriel, the eldest of her children. Photo: Sonaly Tuesta archive

—Was it a key part of your recovery?

—He has been fundamental in all that time, with his serenity. He came and was the only one who, when he woke up, allowed me to be in reality. With him I connected at the moment and I knew exactly who he was. He knew what was happening, he knew what era he was in. But when he left, everything began to be like the beginning. In other words, he believed that everyone wanted to attack me, he believed that he was in another year, he believed that I was not alive.

The relationship is still as strong as it has been since he was a child. We decide things together. (…) He always asks me about university issues. He is a very consistent guy, very rational.

—And what decisions do you consult him?

—I had a course that I had taught on storytelling. So we would watch the movies and decide what kind of scenes would go on the PPT. He has a totally different vision. He makes less trouble with things. We complement each other. Also, he has worked on the film, he is one of the cameras.

The journalist is referring to “Misión Kipi”, a film that, under her direction, is invited to the twenty-sixth Malaga Spanish Language Film Festival. The protagonist is Walter Velásquez, the professor of Chemistry, Physics and Technology and also the father of a small Quechua-speaking robot named Kipi. In the midst of the pandemic, both —creator and creation— visited the communities of Colcabamba and Andaymarca, in Huancavelica, to teach classes.

—How did the “I told you so” podcast come about?

—The idea is Gabriel’s. First, I wanted my brother and I to do the podcast, because my brother is Glatzer Tuesta, who has an IDL program called “No hay derecho”. Then I saw that we could talk. Later, since that situation did not arise because my brother does not have much time, he thought of a mother and a son. He proposed it to me, we kicked it around for a few months until we said: “Yes, we have to start”, and we started. It has been very interesting.

And that has been his transit since “Customs” ceased until now: books, audiovisual projects, podcasts, trips, coffee, gratitude and rock in Spanish.

—How did you know how to move forward after “Customs”?

—The independent part is a little harder because you are looking for projects all the time, to see if this time it works out or not in order to survive. You have debts that keep coming every month. Looking at it three years later, I’ve done several things that still make me happy, and I feel like it was the right thing to do at the time.

There are people who want the show to come back. Hopefully we get a chance to be able to do something that could be maybe like “Traditions”, but that is in we will see. It is not a priority. It’s on stage, let’s see if it’s possible.

—“Customs” as such has an heir? Do you plan to give the format to someone else?

—I had a very clear idea of ​​getting off the screen and letting someone else continue the show. For example, a scissor dancer has an apprentice who teaches him and, at the moment he leaves, the other continues.

On the other hand, it is urgent for Sonaly to continue embracing faith in the Lord of Gualamitafeed your spiritual energies, discard guilt, thank the blue of Lake Titicaca, the only color that did not blend with the chiaroscuro of his time in a coma, and remember the echo of the father who left in 2007:

“I think he is the person who has been able to love me the most and make me feel that everything was possible, but that he was going to make that possible. Not just me. I still have nightmares sometimes and I wake up the moment they tell me that he has died. It is an absence that I have learned to live with, but that always hurts”.