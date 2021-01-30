Sonaly Tuesta used his social networks to report that was scammed after making the purchase of a PS5 console on the online platform of Free market.

The journalist narrated that in November 2020, her eldest son located the Virtual Store in Mercado Libre, which offered a new PS5 for a cost of 2,500 soles, and promised delivery for the days before Christmas. However, after payment, the product never arrived, so they received an explanation via WhatsApp that there was a delay and they would receive the artifact by the end of January.

“We hope (don’t do it, we did it because we thought we were dealing with a real and serious salesperson, he had good ratings and stars). We know today that the issue was to extend the time for it to disappear and for now the Free Market to consider that the product was delivered “, said the former conductor of Customs.

Sonaly Tuesta assures that, when wanting to communicate with the company again, he did not receive a response, so he tried to contact Mercado Libre directly. “We have the WhatsApp messages, we have the payment made and the name of the store. We have already made the complaint in Mercado Libre Peru ”, he specified.

“In any case, the lesson learned is that we will not trust a platform like Mercado Libre Peru again, and I am telling it now so that it doesn’t happen to other people. The money will be made again, we are healthy and we must always be grateful for that, but I am very angry about the discomfort and guilt of my eldest son, the crying of my young son, “he concluded.

Sonaly Tuesta resigned from IRTP

In mid-November 2020, Sonaly Tuesta announced through Facebook that he would leave the leadership of the cultural program Customs, broadcast by TV Peru, as a measure of protest against the de facto government of Manuel Merino.

“An illegitimate government, without a balance of powers, with freedom of expression answered with the disproportionate use of force, with interference in the journalistic line of the state channel to remove from the screen those voices that do not want to be heard. Democracy has been broken. There are things that are not negotiable. That is why I have decided to resign from the National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru (IRTP) ”, wrote the communicator.

