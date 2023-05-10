Sonali Chandraa 35-year-old woman from New York, has gone viral on social media by revealing the reasons why decided to arrive virgin at marriage.

His story was shared on the ‘Insider’ website, where he explained that his conservative upbringing, influenced by his Indian roots and religious beliefsthe importance of chastity was instilled in her from an early age.

With pride, Sonali expressed that she is still a virgin and hopes to have a ring on her finger prior to being intimate with his only partner.

Unlike her friends, who openly talk about their sexual experiences, she prefers to stay out of such conversations, as she is not interested in one-night stands or casual relationships.

The young woman is looking for her soul mate and wants to find someone with whom she can establish a deep connection. Although she recognizes that sex can be painful the first time, she is not afraid to experience it.

However, for her, relationships without commitment are not suitablesince he seeks to maintain the traditional values ​​that his parents taught him.

a different culture

Sonali shared that in her home country of India, sex before marriage is considered taboo.. Since his childhood, his parents avoided talking about sex, and the movies he watched showed couples holding hands, but not kissing.

In Indian society, women are expected to keep their hymen intact until marriage, as it is associated with spiritual purity and fidelity towards their future husband.

The social pressure to preserve the hymen is so significant that in some tribes subject brides to a vaginal examination to verify their virginity. The woman also shared her experiences during high school, where she was banned from wearing cleavage, makeup, and socializing with boys.

Although she was considered a ‘weird’ due to her bespectacled and braces appearance, she found joy in dancing and participated in talent contests.

Sonali recounted that she had her first kiss at the age of 26, but things didn’t progress because of their beliefs. On another occasion, she met a boy that she liked a lot and, when she confessed that it would be her first time, he decided to get away from her.

Although these experiences have been challenging, Sonali remains steadfast in her decision to wait for the right person.

The woman’s story has generated various reactions on social media, where some support her and respect her choice, while others question her motives.

However, her courage in sharing her story highlights the importance of respecting individual choices and personal beliefs in a world where sexuality is increasingly open and explored.