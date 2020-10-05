Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Sonaldo and Harrykelme. As Tony Stark or Bruce Banner become Ironman or Hulk, the English and the Korean seem to transform into ‘superheroes’ when they step on the green with Tottenham together. Jose Mourinho’s Avengers flew into Old Trafford this weekend to end Manchester United 1-6. Of the sextet, two were the work of Son, who assisted in another precisely Kane, who also made his double against the Red Devils.

Although the London striker is a man who lives by and for the goal, this Premier League start is raising his good level in passing and, above all, when it comes to providing assists. Thus, he has earned the nickname of ‘Harrykelme’, put by his own team in memory of Juan Román Riquelme, a former Boca, Villarreal or Barcelona player who turned passing and dribbling into art.

So far in the league, Kane has scored three but has given up to six goals. One to Lucas Moura, who saved a point against Newcastle, and five to Son, his best partner. The Korean has precisely returned to release his fastest and scoring version that earned him the nickname of Sonaldo, because of his resemblance some say that with Cristiano (fast, extreme, he wears 7 …), his idol as he confessed in the English press , others than with Ronaldo Nazario. “My son calls him Sonaldo, Sonaldo Nazario”, Mourinho assured after a tremendous performance by the winger last season against Burnley.

The climax of the connection came on matchday two against Southampton, where all the comeback was forged between them. Harry checked and Son scored as well, up to four times to come back and win 2-5. Against United, Kane took a quick free kick almost from the ground and left Son free to face United’s goal. The one from Cuncheon pressed the accelerator, overtook the entire rear of the Red Devils and defined against De Gea with ease. Once again, a connection that defies logic was working again in which it is the nine that always attends the extreme.

Sonaldo and Harrykelme, with the invaluable help of Aurier, put a beautiful end at Old Trafford to a difficult week for Tottenham with four games and three victories against Chelsea in the Cup, against Maccabbi Haifa to enter the Europa League and against United in the Premier. The draw against Newcastle (which was victory for many minutes) prevents them from reaching higher in the standings. Sixth before the international break, it only remains to look up. With this connection, there is fun and guaranteed goals, which last season could hardly be seen due to injuries.