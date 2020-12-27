Bollywood actress Reena Roy was one of the best actresses of the past, but more than her film career, her personal life was always discussed. Reena was in the news due to her affair with Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha. The two worked together in many films and during this time, the married Shatrughan did not know when he gave heart to Reena.

By the way, this relationship also had a sad end because Shatrughan was not ready to leave his wife Poonam Sinha and adopt his relationship with Reena. Reena got away from Shatrughan but this affair did not stop her.

When Shatrughan’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut with Dabangg, her looks started to be compared to Reena Roy’s. People started saying that Sonakshi is not Shatrughan-Poonam, but Reena-Shatrughan’s daughter, and Poonam raised Sonakshi after the breakup. Such things were heard in the Gossip corridors, which also provoked Reena Roy. Reena issued a press statement denying that Sonakshi is her daughter.



He said that Sonakshi’s face resembles her mother Poonam’s. Her look in Dabangg was quite desi as the actresses in the earlier films were seen quite adopting, perhaps because Sonakshi’s look looks similar to them. Whereas, Sonakshi and her mother Poonam Sinha also sparked such rumors. Was denied