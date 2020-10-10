Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture on her Instagram account on Saturday. In this, he is seen with his mother Poonam Sinha, both are seen in the mood for birthday celebration. With this picture, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, Happy birthday to my cutie patoutie! Many syllabus have wished him a birthday.
Sonakshi Sinha said – Mother Blanket for me
Sonakshi Sinha, while talking to our colleague etimes, had said, ‘Her mother is a safety blanket for her so she can be completely dependent on them without any question. I respect him for all that he has given me. ‘
Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film
Talking about the workfront, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. In this film, he will have stars like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar. Abhishek Dudhia is directing this film. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg 3, released in 2019.
