Poonam Sinha, the mother of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, has celebrated her 70th birthday. Sonakshi Sinha has shared a cute picture on social media with her mother Poonam Sinha on her birthday. With this, Sonakshi Sinha has congratulated her on her birthday.

Sonakshi shared a picture on Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture on her Instagram account on Saturday. In this, he is seen with his mother Poonam Sinha, both are seen in the mood for birthday celebration. With this picture, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, Happy birthday to my cutie patoutie! Many syllabus have wished him a birthday.

Sylbes congratulated

Sonakshi Sinha said – Mother Blanket for me

Sonakshi Sinha, while talking to our colleague etimes, had said, ‘Her mother is a safety blanket for her so she can be completely dependent on them without any question. I respect him for all that he has given me. ‘

Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming film

Talking about the workfront, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’. In this film, he will have stars like Ajay Devgan, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Kelkar. Abhishek Dudhia is directing this film. Sonakshi Sinha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg 3, released in 2019.