The dumbass girl of Bollywood i.e. Sonakshi Sinha is getting a lot of headlines for her Christmas dance. Recently, Sonakshi has shared a video on her Instagram account, in which she is seen doing a very cute dance on the Christmas theme. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha is wearing a black top with high vest jeans and her hair is kept open. Sonakshi Sinha is looking very beautiful in this outfit. The Dabangg girl is quite active on social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos.

Sonakshi Sinha shared the video of Christmas dance and wrote, ‘Christmas has come. I have made my choice. what did you think? Merry Christmas. This video has been viewed more than 1,51,639 times so far. This dance video of Sonakshi is becoming very viral on social media and even the fans are not tired of giving their reactions to this video.

Let us tell you that Sonakshi Sinha has a good fan following on social media. Not only this, Sonakshi Sinha often shares her videos to stay connected with her fans.

Talking about the work front, recently Sonakshi Sinha had named the name of her upcoming web series. Sonakshi will be seen in the lead role in her web series ‘Fallen’. Also, Sonakshi had also told that this series will soon be ‘released on Amazon Prime Video’. Apart from this, Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.