Singer Sona Mohapatra has targeted actress Kangana Ranaut. Sona has said about Kangana that it is not right to try to become the Messiah using the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Doing so will not increase Hinduism but will give a bad example.

Sona Mohapatra wrote, tweeting, ‘Call someone a mafia, say cheap copy, tell soft parn star. This is an unsuccessful attempt to use someone’s death to become the Messiah in the public eye. You will not be able to promote Hinduism by doing so. Would rather set a bad example. ‘

This is not the first time Sona Mohapatra has shown strong attitude about Kangana Ranaut. Earlier, when Kangana Ranaut called Riya Chakraborty a draggie, Sona Mohapatra lashed her on social media.

Like Kangana Ranaut, Sona Mohapatra is also known for her outspokenness. It is not new that they react to every dispute. Sona Mohapatra has openly expressed her views on many issues. She has targeted all the celebrities including Salman Khan and Sachin Tendulkar.