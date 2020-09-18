Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is very active on social media. She has made a lot of headlines these days by sharing posts on social media. While many big names in the glamor industry supported Kangana, many are also criticizing her. Meanwhile, Sona Mahapatra has once again targeted Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana has recently targeted the Maharashtra government by sharing a post on Twitter account. Apart from this, he has also heard many celebs very well-informed about the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Once again, Sona Mohapatra has attacked Kangana.

Calling others Gold digger, mafia bimbo, Sasti copy, Soft porn star?!? Playing the messiah of the masses by using a tragic death is the worst act of opportunism. Doesn’t make you the pillar of virtue, justice or the flagbearer of “Hindu Cultural values”. Highlights the worst side. https://t.co/J1fDXyGEr6 – Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 18, 2020

Recently, Kangana had told Urmila a soft porn star and Sona has targeted Kangana for her statement. He has accused Kangana of taking advantage of someone’s death. He tweeted and wrote, ‘Call someone a mafia, say cheap copy, tell soft parn star. This is an unsuccessful attempt to use someone’s death to become the Messiah in the eyes of the people. You will not be able to promote Hinduism by doing so. Would rather offer a bad example.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them ???? – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

A few days ago Kangana tweeted a tweet in which she wrote, ‘I may look like a fighter, but this is not true. My record is that I have never started a fight. If anyone can prove it, then I will leave Twitter. I have not started any fight, but have definitely finished it. Lord Krishna has said that when someone challenges you to fight, never refuse it.