Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the limelight for the past few days. In fact, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana shared a video on social media and talked about the Bollywood mafia. Along with this, Kangana targeted many Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Bollywood’s famous singer Sona Mahapatra has tweeted about Kangana, in which she has reprimanded Kangana.

Also, Kangana has never stood up for anyone but her own self & has acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case. That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth. Yes, she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff. ???????? https://t.co/M4m9mpCT8a – Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

Sona Mahapatra hit back at Kangana Ranaut in her tweet, writing that, ‘Kangana has never stood up for others except herself and has never remembered the people who appreciated her. It is not fit to make any change or even a leader of any thought. Yes, he is very brave to raise his voice against some of the evils in the industry. He wrote this further in the tweet and when someone shared a post about Anushka Sharma and the rest. I would say that Kangana Ranaut, please make some feminist friends and hire better advisors.

& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I’ll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR, better advisors. The ‘haramkhor’ statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not ‘misogynistic’ as u claim. Don’t play the victim woman card. Hurts women https://t.co/IJoRn3VfTx – Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

Sona Mahapatra taunted Kangana Ranaut and said that stop playing the card of the Victim Woman. Let us tell you that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has blocked singer Sona Mohapatra on Twitter. Information about this matter has also been tweeted by Sona Mahapatra.

Did anyone care that #SonuNigam publicly defended a multiple accused @IndiaMeToo predator Anu Malik & now claims to being in the possession & yet suppressing a video with incriminating evidence of another case? Do we really want the industry to get better? #LetsTalk #India. ???????????????? ♀️ – Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 26, 2020

Recently, Sona Mahapatra had also targeted Sonu Nigam, he wrote, tweeting that, did anyone notice that Sonu Nigam had defended Anu Malik, the accused of Meitu and now they are on another case Claiming they have a video as evidence? Do we really want to make this industry better? Let me tell you that Sona Mahapatra had requested Anu Malik to be removed from the Indian Idol show in connection with the Meethu case, which was later defended by Sonu Nigam.